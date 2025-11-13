Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season

Shardul Thakur has created a unique IPL record by becoming the first cricketer ever to be traded three times, securing a high-profile move to the 5-time champions ahead of the 2026 season. His arrival adds depth, experience, and balance as MI prepare for another title challenge.

As the cricketing community eagerly anticipates the official announcement of the much-discussed Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade, the Mumbai Indians have made headlines of their own by acquiring Shardul Thakur from the Lucknow Super Giants in a cash-only transaction. This move has been officially acknowledged by the Indian Premier League (IPL), marking Thakur as the first player in IPL history to be traded three times.

Back in 2017, he was purchased by Rising Pune Supergiant from Punjab Kings, and prior to the 2023 season, Thakur was traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders, with both transactions being all-cash deals. Interestingly, he went unsold during the 2025 mega auction and had also signed with Essex to participate in the County Championships.

Following an injury to Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the IPL, LSG opted to sign Thakur as a replacement. He kicked off his season impressively, taking six wickets across two matches, including a remarkable four-wicket haul, but faced challenges for the remainder of the season, concluding with 13 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 11.02.

With this transfer, Shardul Thakur becomes the seventh team he has represented in the IPL, having previously played for Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants. He will also join a select group of players who have played for both MI and CSK during their IPL careers.

In total, Thakur has participated in 105 IPL matches, claiming 107 wickets with an average of 30.31 and an economy of 9.4. Additionally, he has amassed 325 runs in 42 innings at a strike rate of 139.48. His addition is expected to significantly enhance the Mumbai Indians' bowling lineup, while the franchise will also look for his batting contributions lower down the order, if necessary.

