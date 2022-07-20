Shane Watson, Matt Prior, Kaluwitharna to feature in season 2 of Legends League Cricket

Shane Watson and Matt Prior

After the success of season 1, Legends League Cricket is back with the second season from September 20 to October 10, 2022, which would feature 4 Privately owned Franchisees.

After stalwarts like Virender Sehwag (India), Harbhajan Singh (India), Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Irfan Pathan (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Mitchell Johnson (Australia), and a lineup of other international players.

Today it has added Shane Watson (Australia), Ravi Bopara (England), Matt Prior (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) to the players list. Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said in a statement, "addition of these iconic players for the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket has taken up the excitement to the next level among fans. We welcome them to the Legends team and look forward to watching them recreate the magic again on the field providing enhanced entertainment to the viewers.

Earlier last week iconic players like Bret Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of cricket.

The first season of Legends League Cricket had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during the first season.