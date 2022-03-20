Old pictures from Shane Warne's engagement with actress Elizabeth Hurley go VIRAL

Family, sportspeople and close friends bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday. While about 80 people attended the service, one person who was missing was the spinner's ex-fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley.

The actress, a day before the funeral had revealed that she would not be able to travel to Australia in time to attend Shane Warne's funeral. The 56-year-old actress stated that she has been stuck working in the UK.

Liz, who was engaged to Shane for three years took to Instagram and shared photos of their engagement and stated that she is devastated that she cannot get there in time to say goodbye in person.

She wrote: "My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement - we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time."

Liz added: "It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever."

The star signed off her emotional tribute: "RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

Talking about the funeral, it was attended by retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present.

Warne's long-time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy were also in attendance, along with bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath.

(Inputs from Reuters)