Shane Warne on Marlon Samuels’ remark against him and Ben Stokes – ‘Get help, son’

Marlon Samuels’ tirade against Ben Stokes and Shane Warne on Instagram has not gone down well with many people. During an Instagram session, Ben Stokes cracked a supposed ‘joke’ on the coronavirus quarantine that said he would not wish it on his worst enemy, not even Marlon Samuels. Following that comment, Samuels made an expletive-ridden post on Instagram that dissed both Ben Stokes and Shane Warne. The comments also dragged in Stokes’ wife.

Now, Shane Warne, the legendary Australia spinner has taken to Twitter and urged Marlon Samuels to get some help. “I have just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It is a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all and not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son,” Warne tweeted.

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son Also read Marlon Samuels personally ‘abuses’ Ben Stokes after quarantine joke, says will ‘turn wife Jamaican in 14 seconds’ October 28, 2020

Rivalry worsens

Samuels and Stokes` rivalry goes way back as in 2015, the former mocked the England all-rounder with a salute during the Test match. The pair was once again at loggerheads during the 2016 T20 World Cup final between West Indies and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The rivalry between Samuels and Warne goes back even further when both almost came to blows during the Big Bash League Melbourne Derby at the MCG. Since then, Samuels has taken potshots at both Warne and Stokes, with the batsman disrespecting both players during the 2016 World Cup winning press conference and also calling Shane Warne’s face 'fake'.

Samuels has not played any cricket since 2018 and his last appearance for the West Indies team was in 2018 against Bangladesh in the T20I in Lauderhill. Samuels has also not played in any other T20 league, even the Caribbean Premier League since 2018. In the IPL, he has played for teams like Delhi Daredevils and Sahara Pune Warriors. Warne is currently the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals team while Ben Stokes is one of the key players in the side that is currently seventh in the points table.