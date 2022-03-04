Shane Warne death: Rajasthan Royals, Virender Sehwag lead tributes from cricketing fraternity

Often dubbed as one of the best spinners of all time, Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday. According to a statement released by Warne's management team, the legendary spinner was found 'unresponsive in his villa' in Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement.

Warne, who led Australia with much success, amassed 145 Test caps while representing his nation, while also playing in 194 ODIs.

After the news broke out, many players of past and present poured in their condolences, while some couldn't believe that Warne was no more, others hailed him for his impact on the gentleman's game.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed his disbelief after Warne's untimely demise. Sehwag wrote, "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hailed Warne as the greatest spinner of all time. Kohli tweeted, "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball."

Rajasthan Royals, the IPL franchise whom Warne led to their maiden title in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league wrote, "No, it just can't be" in disbelief.

Current team India skipper Rohit Sharma was also at a loss of words after Warne's demise. He tweeted, "I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it."

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also hailed the impact that Warne had on the gentleman's game. He wrote, "Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket, My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie."

In his illustrious career, Warne amassed a staggering 708 wickets in 145 Test matches, while also registering 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.