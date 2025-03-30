A recent report has uncovered that an item was stolen from Shane Warne's villa in Thailand sparking fresh inquiries into the incident.

The cricketing world was shaken to its core three years ago on March 4, 2022, when the legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne tragically passed away in Thailand under mysterious circumstances. The investigation into Warne's death has now taken an unexpected turn, as a recent Daily Mail piece raises the possibility of a "cover-up."

This allegation claims that a senior police officer who was part of the inquiry was told to take a bottle of pills out of the room where Warne was discovered dead. These tablets were out to be Kamagra, a drug that is frequently prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction.

Kamagra contains sildenafil citrate, which is the same active ingredient found in Viagra. The report cited an unnamed police officer who claimed that his superiors directed him to take away the bottle of pills. Additionally, there are claims that officials from Australia might have played a role in this alleged cover-up.

“We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle. These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this,” the police officer was quoted as saying by the London-based tabloid.

“So, the official report came out stating that he suffered a heart attack, with no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the ‘Kamagra’ because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful, invisible hands behind all this,” he added.

“We do not know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to,” the officer went on.

The issue of Kamagra being banned in Thailand yet still so readily available raises some serious questions that haven't been answered. This drug is notorious for its dangerous side effects, particularly for those with severe heart conditions. A source cited by a tabloid even mentioned that it could be deadly for individuals with "congenital heart weakness."

Tragically, when Warne was on holiday in Thailand on Koh Samui Island, his body was found. Surat Thani Hospital's autopsy ruled out any allegation of criminal play and determined that Warne died of natural causes. His remains was later returned to Australia by the government, and on March 30, 2022, he was given a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Also read| IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to miss next match against KKR? Mumbai Indians captain fined again for...