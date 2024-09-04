Twitter
India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Masood has addressed the controversy surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged shoulder shrug during the first match against Bangladesh.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip
Courtesy: X
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has addressed the controversy surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged shoulder shrug during the first match against Bangladesh. The Pakistan cricket team has been facing challenges, with consistent underperformance across formats in recent years. Reports of a rift between players have only added to the team's struggles.

A video from the first Test went viral, showing Masood standing next to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi during a team huddle. In the video, Afridi removed Masood's arms from his shoulders, sparking speculation and concern among fans on social media about potential tension within the team.

Following the team's 0-2 loss in the Test series, Masood provided clarification on the matter. He explained that he touched the same spot on Shaheen's shoulder where he had been hit by Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana earlier in the game.

"There’s nothing more to it," Masood stated, downplaying any suggestions of discord.

"I think there was an incident going around where I had put my hands on Shaheen's shoulder, and he had shrugged it off. He was not angry with me. He had got hit by Nahid Rana, and I had touched that exact place," Masood said during the post-match press conference.

Bangladesh dealt a decisive blow to Pakistan by securing their first-ever Test series victory over them. The Bangla Tigers further compounded Pakistan's dismal home record in Tests, extending their winless streak to 10 matches. Pakistan's most recent home victory dates back to December 2021 against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Unfortunately, under Masood's leadership as Test captain, Pakistan has suffered a second consecutive clean sweep, following their 3-0 defeat to Australia last year.

Also read| Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Also read| Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date
