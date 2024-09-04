Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Masood has addressed the controversy surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged shoulder shrug during the first match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has addressed the controversy surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged shoulder shrug during the first match against Bangladesh. The Pakistan cricket team has been facing challenges, with consistent underperformance across formats in recent years. Reports of a rift between players have only added to the team's struggles.

A video from the first Test went viral, showing Masood standing next to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi during a team huddle. In the video, Afridi removed Masood's arms from his shoulders, sparking speculation and concern among fans on social media about potential tension within the team.

When there is no unity!

There is no will!#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/G4m2sjLyyC — Shaharyar Azhar (@azhar_shaharyar) August 25, 2024

Following the team's 0-2 loss in the Test series, Masood provided clarification on the matter. He explained that he touched the same spot on Shaheen's shoulder where he had been hit by Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana earlier in the game.

"There’s nothing more to it," Masood stated, downplaying any suggestions of discord.

"I think there was an incident going around where I had put my hands on Shaheen's shoulder, and he had shrugged it off. He was not angry with me. He had got hit by Nahid Rana, and I had touched that exact place," Masood said during the post-match press conference.

Bangladesh dealt a decisive blow to Pakistan by securing their first-ever Test series victory over them. The Bangla Tigers further compounded Pakistan's dismal home record in Tests, extending their winless streak to 10 matches. Pakistan's most recent home victory dates back to December 2021 against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Unfortunately, under Masood's leadership as Test captain, Pakistan has suffered a second consecutive clean sweep, following their 3-0 defeat to Australia last year.

Also read| Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date