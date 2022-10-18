'Shami knows how to take...': Sachin Tendulkar on pacer's entry in India's T20 WC squad

File Photo

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batsman spoke out over the team management's choice to include pacer Mohammed Shami in the T20 World Cup squad in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a back injury. Tendulkar believes Shami is a good option while recognizing that the absence of Bumrah is a significant setback for the Men in Blue.

Tendulkar said that India needed a strike bowler who would be aggressive and go for the wickets in Bumrah's absence, and Shami meets that criteria. Tendulkar told PTI, "Bumrah's absence is a major loss, and we certainly needed a strike bowler. An out and out true fast bowler, who could attack batters and grab wickets. Shami has demonstrated that, and he appears a good option."

Shami delivered a good preview of what's to come on Monday as Team India surprised Australia in the final over of their warm-up game. Shami, who hadn't bowled a single over in the match, was given the task of defending 11 runs in the final over by skipper Rohit Sharma.

Shami not only defended the runs, but also got three wickets in four balls and a run out as Australia fell short by six runs. Shami landed his yorkers wonderfully, and India will need him to do so in the future.

Arshdeep Singh, Shami's partner at death, has surged in stature in recent months. Arshdeep has rapidly established himself as a reliable option at the death with his accurate yorkers since making his debut against England in July. Tendulkar praised Arshdeep, saying that he appears to be very committed and that whatever his ideas are, he adheres to them, which is critical in T20 cricket.

"Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise and he looks a balanced guy. And whatever I have seen of him, he looks a committed fellow because you can see a player, you can make out looking at his mindset.

"What I really like is that if Arshdeep has a plan, he commits to it and that is really, really important in this format as batters are going out and playing those extra shots and some innovative ones. So if you have a plan, commit to it," the Master Blaster further added.

