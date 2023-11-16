Headlines

Cricket

'Shami Kebab banned....': Bollywood star's post leaves India pacer in splits after Wankhede heroics

Shami's outstanding figures of 7 for 57 not only made him the first Indian bowler to reach 50 wickets in ODI World Cups but also the fastest to achieve this milestone.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Bollywood star Sonu Sood paid a lighthearted tribute to India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who achieved a remarkable feat in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Shami's exceptional performance led to a record-breaking seven-wicket haul, contributing to India's 70-run victory.

Shami's outstanding figures of 7 for 57 not only made him the first Indian bowler to reach 50 wickets in ODI World Cups but also the fastest to achieve this milestone. His average of 9.13 and strike rate of 10.91 are the best among all the bowlers in this World Cup, showcasing his exceptional skill and consistency.

At the age of 33, Shami has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup, claiming an impressive 23 wickets from just 6 matches. This includes three instances of taking five wickets in an innings and a four-wicket haul. Furthermore, he became the first Indian player to take 7 wickets in a World Cup match, solidifying his place in cricket history.

Shami's remarkable performance against the Black Caps earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award in Mumbai. His bowling prowess played a crucial role in restricting New Zealand to a total of 327 runs after India had posted an impressive 397 for 4 on the board, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105).

Notably, Shami had been excluded from the playing XI for the first four games as the Indian team management favored Shardul Thakur for his batting skills. However, the injury of all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided an opportunity for Shami to make a comeback and showcase his talent with the white ball.

Shami commenced his campaign with an impressive five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Dharamsala. He continued his remarkable performance by securing figures of 4/22, 5/18, 2/18, 0/41, and 7/57 in the subsequent six ODIs for India.

Sonu Sood, a frequent presence at cricket stadiums, passionately supporting Team India, recently took to social media to share an amusing update: "Breaking news: Shami kebab banned in New Zealand."

This tweet from X left Shami in stitches, prompting him to repost it and respond with a hearty "Hahahahahhaah" accompanied by a heart-shaped smiley.

The heroics of Shami, Kohli, and Iyer illuminated the Wankhede stadium as India secured their spot in the fourth ODI World Cup final. This achievement marks their first appearance in the final since their triumphant victory in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, which also took place at the same venue.

Impressively, India remains the sole undefeated team in this World Cup. Their exceptional performance has earned them the opportunity to face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in the highly anticipated summit clash. This thrilling encounter will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

