Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan

Shamar Springer created history by becoming only the third West Indies bowler to take a T20I hat-trick as the Caribbean side defeated Afghanistan in the final match of the series. The victory helped West Indies clinch a consolation win despite losing the series 1–2.

Shamar Springer achieved a hat-trick as the West Indies triumphed over Afghanistan by 15 runs in the third and final T20I of their three-match series held in Dubai on January 22. This win allowed the West Indies to secure a consolation victory, preventing a 0-3 series whitewash, while Afghanistan claimed the series 2-1. The West Indies are set to face South Africa in a three-match T20I series beginning on January 29. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will next participate in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, starting against New Zealand on February 8.

Springer made a significant contribution not only with the ball but also with the bat. He took 4 wickets for just 20 runs in his 4 overs and scored an unbeaten 16 runs off nine balls, bolstering the team's total.

In pursuit of a target of 152 runs, Afghanistan required 25 runs in the final two overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was at the crease with 71 runs, supported by Gulbadin Naib.

During the 19th over, Springer dismissed Gurbaz with his first delivery. He then had Rashid Khan caught out and completed his hat-trick by bowling Shahidiullah on the very next ball. In addition to his three wickets, he conceded only five runs.

Afghanistan had no answers to Shamar Springer's masterclass

In the final over, Afghanistan needed 20 runs to clinch victory, but Raman Simmonds only allowed four runs and also ran out Gulbadin Naib, ensuring a win for the West Indies.

Earlier, while chasing a target of 152 runs, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran formed a 72-run partnership for the first wicket. The team had accumulated 59 runs in the first 7 overs, but Afghanistan faced pressure as wickets fell during the middle overs. Gurbaz scored 71 runs off 58 balls, including eight fours and one six.

Batting first, the West Indies had a shaky start, managing only 27 runs in 4 overs. Johnson Charles was dismissed after scoring 17 runs. Stand-in captain Brandon King played a crucial innings of 47 runs before being dismissed by Rashid Khan.

In the last three overs, the West Indies added 40 runs to finish with a total of 151. Matthew Forde contributed 27 runs off 11 balls, while Springer remained not out on 16 runs from nine balls.

