FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite low ranking

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

S-400 air defence system, which shot down Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor, set to make Republic Day parade debut

Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case alleged by Smriti Mandhana's friend: 'These claims are...'

Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes results-based governance, orders weekly updates

Bangladesh players, BCB at loggerheads over T20 World Cup withdrawal? Report says 'no approval' from cricketers

Karnataka: 3 students of Bengaluru college arrested over ragging, assault of juniors, 19 others booked

SEBI accuses PwC, EY executives of insider trading in Yes Bank deal, details here

Blackout drills in UP today: When will it be held in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts? Know key instructions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite low ranking

Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny's war drama 'record-todh blockbuster'

Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case alleged by Smriti Mandhana's friend: 'These claims are...'

Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan

Shamar Springer created history by becoming only the third West Indies bowler to take a T20I hat-trick as the Caribbean side defeated Afghanistan in the final match of the series. The victory helped West Indies clinch a consolation win despite losing the series 1–2.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shamar Springer achieved a hat-trick as the West Indies triumphed over Afghanistan by 15 runs in the third and final T20I of their three-match series held in Dubai on January 22. This win allowed the West Indies to secure a consolation victory, preventing a 0-3 series whitewash, while Afghanistan claimed the series 2-1. The West Indies are set to face South Africa in a three-match T20I series beginning on January 29. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will next participate in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, starting against New Zealand on February 8.

Springer made a significant contribution not only with the ball but also with the bat. He took 4 wickets for just 20 runs in his 4 overs and scored an unbeaten 16 runs off nine balls, bolstering the team's total.

In pursuit of a target of 152 runs, Afghanistan required 25 runs in the final two overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was at the crease with 71 runs, supported by Gulbadin Naib.

During the 19th over, Springer dismissed Gurbaz with his first delivery. He then had Rashid Khan caught out and completed his hat-trick by bowling Shahidiullah on the very next ball. In addition to his three wickets, he conceded only five runs.

In the final over, Afghanistan needed 20 runs to clinch victory, but Raman Simmonds only allowed four runs and also ran out Gulbadin Naib, ensuring a win for the West Indies.

Earlier, while chasing a target of 152 runs, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran formed a 72-run partnership for the first wicket. The team had accumulated 59 runs in the first 7 overs, but Afghanistan faced pressure as wickets fell during the middle overs. Gurbaz scored 71 runs off 58 balls, including eight fours and one six.

Batting first, the West Indies had a shaky start, managing only 27 runs in 4 overs. Johnson Charles was dismissed after scoring 17 runs. Stand-in captain Brandon King played a crucial innings of 47 runs before being dismissed by Rashid Khan.

In the last three overs, the West Indies added 40 runs to finish with a total of 151. Matthew Forde contributed 27 runs off 11 balls, while Springer remained not out on 16 runs from nine balls.

Also read| Bangladesh players, BCB at loggerheads over T20 World Cup withdrawal? Report says 'no approval' from cricketers

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite low ranking
Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite
Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'
Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny's war drama 'record-todh blockbuster'
S-400 air defence system, which shot down Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor, set to make Republic Day parade debut
S-400 air defence system set to make Republic Day parade debut
Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case alleged by Smriti Mandhana's friend: 'These claims are...'
Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case
Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan
Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consol
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement