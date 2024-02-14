'Shaklein dekhe sabki': Babar Azam hilariously trolls married Pakistani players at PSL 9 trophy launch - Watch

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

Meet 23-year-old who is first tribal woman to become Civil Judge, she gave exam days after giving birth, she is from...

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Mogul Press: Mastering Global Influence With Local Insight - The Approach To International PR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Mogul Press: Mastering Global Influence With Local Insight - The Approach To International PR

Tips to overcome loneliness

5 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

10 highest-rated Indian romantic films on IMDb

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Shaklein dekhe sabki': Babar Azam hilariously trolls married Pakistani players at PSL 9 trophy launch - Watch

In a lighthearted exchange, Rizwan playfully chimed in, inquiring about Babar's plans to take the plunge into matrimony.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan's batting sensation, Babar Azam, playfully teased his fellow captains at the trophy launch ceremony for PSL 2024, highlighting their marital status.

The event, graced by Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam, witnessed the presence of other cricketing stars such as Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shan Masood. Together, they unveiled the highly anticipated trophy for the upcoming 9th season of the Pakistan Super League.

During the ceremony, the host, Zainab Abbas, broached the subject of Babar's marriage. In a lighthearted exchange, Rizwan playfully chimed in, inquiring about Babar's plans to take the plunge into matrimony.

"Aapki shaadi kab hai?" Rizwan asked. "Akele me bataunga," Babar replied.

Abbas urged Babar to disclose his marriage plans to everyone, but the former Pakistan skipper chose to playfully tease the others present with him instead.

"Yeh idhar sabki ho gayi hai, shaklein dekhe na sabki," Babar responded.

The highly anticipated season of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on February 17th in Lahore. The opening match will feature the Lahore Qalandars, the reigning champions and two-time winners, going head-to-head against the formidable Islamabad United, who emerged victorious in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

This thrilling tournament will take place across four vibrant cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The pinnacle of this six-team competition is scheduled for March 18th, where the ultimate showdown will unfold at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Also Read| 'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian man, married to IAS officer's daughter, leading company with Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his salary is..

Meet singer richer than Shah Rukh, was bullied in school, insulted on award show, now earns Rs 100 crore per concert

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE