'Shaklein dekhe sabki': Babar Azam hilariously trolls married Pakistani players at PSL 9 trophy launch - Watch

In a lighthearted exchange, Rizwan playfully chimed in, inquiring about Babar's plans to take the plunge into matrimony.

Pakistan's batting sensation, Babar Azam, playfully teased his fellow captains at the trophy launch ceremony for PSL 2024, highlighting their marital status.

The event, graced by Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam, witnessed the presence of other cricketing stars such as Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shan Masood. Together, they unveiled the highly anticipated trophy for the upcoming 9th season of the Pakistan Super League.

During the ceremony, the host, Zainab Abbas, broached the subject of Babar's marriage. In a lighthearted exchange, Rizwan playfully chimed in, inquiring about Babar's plans to take the plunge into matrimony.

"Aapki shaadi kab hai?" Rizwan asked. "Akele me bataunga," Babar replied.

Abbas urged Babar to disclose his marriage plans to everyone, but the former Pakistan skipper chose to playfully tease the others present with him instead.

"Yeh idhar sabki ho gayi hai, shaklein dekhe na sabki," Babar responded.

Highlights of PSL 9 trophy ceremony They are looking so beautiful.pic.twitter.com/eVcgzbpb5Q — ZAINI (@ZainAli_16) February 13, 2024

The highly anticipated season of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on February 17th in Lahore. The opening match will feature the Lahore Qalandars, the reigning champions and two-time winners, going head-to-head against the formidable Islamabad United, who emerged victorious in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

This thrilling tournament will take place across four vibrant cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The pinnacle of this six-team competition is scheduled for March 18th, where the ultimate showdown will unfold at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Also Read| 'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup