Shakib Al Hasan scripts history after dismissing former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first-ever player to...

CRICKET
Former Kolkata Knight Riders player and Bangladesh's star all-rounder etched his nae in history books after he dismissed former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan in a game in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025 (CPL).
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added another jewel to his crown after he dismissed former Pakistani skipper Mohammad Rizwan in a game in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025 (CPL). With Rizwan's dismissal, Shakib breached the 500-wicket mark in T20 cricket and became the 5th player to do so. Not only this, he also became the first-ever cricketer in the history of the game to claim 500 wickets and score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder took a total of three wickets in the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match on Sunday and even became the Player of the Match. He also scored 25 runs off 18 balls in the game.
With this feat, Shakib has joined an elite list of players like Rashid Khan and Imran Tahir, among others.
Rashid Khan - 660 wickets in 487 matches
Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets in 582 matches
Sunil Narine - 590 wickets in 557 matches
Imran Tahir - 554 wickets in 436 matches
Shakib Al Hasan - 502 wickets in 457 matches
Apart from Mohammad Rizwan, Shakib dismissed West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers and Navian Bidaisee in his two overs. In the end, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF) clinched the game by 7 wickets with two balls to spare. For ABF, Karima Gore scored a half-century and remained unbeaten till the end.