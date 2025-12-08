FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Shakib Al Hasan reverses retirement, admits 'intentional' chucking led to suspension in County Championship

In a recent podcast, Bangladesh's star all-rounder talked about returning to the cricketing field one last time and then announce retirement from all formats.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan reverses retirement, admits 'intentional' chucking led to suspension in County Championship
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has withdrawn his retirement
Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has withdrawn his retirement from T20I and Test cricket, citing his desire to represent his national team across all formats of the game. The 38-year-old has been out of international cricket for over a year after announcing his retirement from Tests and T20Is last year.

''I am officially not retired from all formats. This is the first time I'll be revealing that. My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of ODI, Test, and T20, and retire,'' Shakib said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, featuring Moeen Ali.

''I mean, I can retire from all formats in a series. So it can start from T20, ODI, and Test or Test, ODI, T20. Either way, I'm fine, but I want to play a whole series and retire. That's what I want,'' he added.

''I think when a player says something, they try to stick to their words. They normally don't change it all of a sudden. It doesn't matter if I play well or not. I might play a bad series after that, if I want to play. But I don't need to do that. I think this is enough. It's just a nicer way to say bye to the fans that they supported me always, give something back to them, playing a home series,'' he concluded.

Apart from this, he also talked about chucking 'intentionally' in the County Championship and said, ''I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs in one match. I have never bowled 70 overs in a Test match in my career. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset at Taunton, and I was completely exhausted.''

Advertisement