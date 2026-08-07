Shakib Al Hasan ready to face murder trial, refuses to give up on 2027 ODI World Cup dream

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said he is prepared to face the murder trial against him while insisting it will not end his cricketing ambitions. The veteran remains determined to represent Bangladesh at the 2027 ODI World Cup despite the legal battle.

Shakib Al Hasan is ready to head back to Bangladesh and face charges—including murder—if the government can promise his safety. He’s got his eyes on playing for Bangladesh at the 2027 ODI World Cup, but he wants to make sure he’ll be protected. Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, Shakib has been living in the US. He hasn’t retired from international cricket, and he’s still holding onto his dream of representing his country.

“If the government guarantees my security, I’m happy to go back, stand trial, do whatever I must,” Shakib told Reuters.

“I know I haven’t done anything,” he said, sharing the clearest account yet of his life abroad.

When the student protests toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government, Hasina herself was forced to flee—she’s now in India. She’s announced plans to return in December, along with other Awami League leaders. Shakib wants to go back too, but he says he’ll return with her now. The International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Hasina to death after a violent crackdown on the protests that left 1,400 people dead.

“Whatever the captain says, we follow her,” Shakib explained. “They’ll make the call, and we’ll follow their lead.”

As for cricket, Shakib hasn’t hung up his boots yet. He’s still playing franchise leagues and feeling good about his performance. But he admits time isn’t on his side.

“I’m playing most of the franchise leagues. I feel great, still enjoy the game, and I’m playing well,” he said. “But, honestly, I can’t wait too long.”

In late 2024, Shakib boarded a flight home after the interim government promised him security. He let officials know from the airport lounge that he was on his way, but in the middle of his journey, they suddenly told him to turn back. He ended up landing in Dubai, and then flew back to New York, where he lives on Long Island with his wife and three kids.

“I have no idea what changed in just 12 hours,” he said. He’d spent nearly two months arranging this trip.

Another attempt to return fell apart because he posted a birthday message for Hasina on social media. Authorities pointed to that as the reason for blocking his entry. “I don’t get how that could be considered grounds for keeping me out of Bangladesh,” he said.

Previous officials suggested Shakib should distance himself from Hasina and the Awami League if he wanted to come back, but he’s not open to that idea. “I won’t even consider it,” he said.

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