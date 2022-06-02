Shakib Al Hasan named as the captain of the Bangladesh Test team

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the new Test captain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board re-appointed Shakib following Mominul Haque's recent decision to step down from the post in order to concentrate on his batting. Liton Das has been named as his deputy.

Shakib, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 tests. The BCB said Shakib will lead the team in their two-test series in the West Indies this month, with wicket-keeper batsman Litton Das named his deputy.

This will be the 35-year-old Shakib's third term as Test captain. Appointed in 2009 he was dismissed from the post in 2011 after a series loss in Zimbabwe, and given the job for the second time in 2017.

He held the position until he was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019 for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

During his previous stints as skipper, Shakib led Bangladesh in 14 matches, with three victories and 11 defeats.