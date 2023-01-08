WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan loses cool, gets in argument with umpire after uncalled wide in Bangladesh Premier League

Image Source: Twitter

During the fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers on Saturday (January 7) in Dhaka, star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan voiced his displeasure with the umpire's decision.

The leg umpire missed a wide in the 16th over of the match, which went high above Shakib Al Hasan. When Shakib noticed the umpire was not signaling the extra, he shouted at him and argued that it was definitely a wide, gesturing with his hand.

The umpire paid little attention to his heated remark and did not reverse the ruling. Shakib then stepped back to the crease, frustrated, to face the following delivery.

Watch it here:

Shakib Al Hasan is not especially pleased with this non-wide call...#BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vqkyK6O57h — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 7, 2023

Shakib then proceeded to smash five of his next six deliveries for four or six, finishing on 67 off 32 balls. Despite assisting Fortune Barishal to 194-7, Sylhet Strikers emerged victorious, winning by six wickets with an over to spare.

In domestic cricket, Shakib has a reputation for reacting violently to umpiring decisions. After a lbw appeal was denied, he received a ban in the Dhaka Premier League in 2021 for kicking and ripping the stumps out of the ground.

Shakib Al Hasan recently slammed the organizers of the Bangladesh Premier League for failing to raise the league's stature and market worth in recent years. He criticized their faults and stated that he believes the Dhaka Premier League is superior to the BPL.

In an interview with local reporters, Shakib underscored the problems that have plagued BPL for a long time, saying- "There is no market for BPL because we could not create a market for it because if we could add value to it certainly this market would have been a big one. The players did not get their outfits. I saw these in your news. The situation is very bad. I think our Dhaka Premier League (DPL) maybe is better than this (BPL) because they get time to prepare the team at least."

"If I am given the responsibility of BPL's CEO, I will not take a long time to make everything right. I think it will take one or two months, maximum two months but even that won't be required. Two months is a long time," he added.

