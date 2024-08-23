Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest

Shakib Al Hasan is currently caught up in a serious controversy, as he is being accused of being involved in the murder of a garment factory worker.

Bangladesh's renowned cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, has been implicated in the murder of Mohammad Rubel in Dhaka's Adabor area during the protests organized by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Rubel, a garment worker, tragically lost his life on August 7 after being struck by a bullet during the movement on August 5 of this year.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, a case filed with the Adabor police station on August 22 by Rubel's father, Rafiqul Islam, a total of 156 individuals, including 154 local Awami League leaders and activists, were accused of Rubel's murder.

Among those accused were Shakib Al Hasan and the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Additionally, the case named 400-500 unidentified individuals as being involved in the incident.

According to the case statement, Rubel participated in the peaceful protests of the Student Movement against Discrimination, demanding quota reforms in government jobs on August 5 in the Adabor Area.

Following orders from Hasina and the other accused, unidentified individuals attacked the protesting students by firing upon them. During this incident, two bullets struck Rubel in the chest, resulting in severe injuries from which he tragically passed away.

Shakib, currently representing Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, has been implicated in a murder case along with 155 others. According to the chargesheet, he is identified as accused number 28 in the FIR filed by Rafiqul.

Formerly an MP from Magura-2 constituency under the Awami League banner, Shakib has not returned to Bangladesh since party leaders, including Sheikh Hasina, left the country. The nation is currently being governed by an interim administration led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

