Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

'India was never neutral in this war, always...': PM Modi to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

AI imagines Thalapathy Vijay as James Bond

AI imagines Thalapathy Vijay as James Bond

Seven reasons why you should have coffee daily 

Seven reasons why you should have coffee daily 

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest

Shakib Al Hasan is currently caught up in a serious controversy, as he is being accused of being involved in the murder of a garment factory worker.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble, star all-rounder charged with alleged murder during Bangladesh unrest
Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangladesh's renowned cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, has been implicated in the murder of Mohammad Rubel in Dhaka's Adabor area during the protests organized by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Rubel, a garment worker, tragically lost his life on August 7 after being struck by a bullet during the movement on August 5 of this year.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, a case filed with the Adabor police station on August 22 by Rubel's father, Rafiqul Islam, a total of 156 individuals, including 154 local Awami League leaders and activists, were accused of Rubel's murder. 

Among those accused were Shakib Al Hasan and the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Additionally, the case named 400-500 unidentified individuals as being involved in the incident.

According to the case statement, Rubel participated in the peaceful protests of the Student Movement against Discrimination, demanding quota reforms in government jobs on August 5 in the Adabor Area.

Following orders from Hasina and the other accused, unidentified individuals attacked the protesting students by firing upon them. During this incident, two bullets struck Rubel in the chest, resulting in severe injuries from which he tragically passed away.

Shakib, currently representing Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, has been implicated in a murder case along with 155 others. According to the chargesheet, he is identified as accused number 28 in the FIR filed by Rafiqul.

Formerly an MP from Magura-2 constituency under the Awami League banner, Shakib has not returned to Bangladesh since party leaders, including Sheikh Hasina, left the country. The nation is currently being governed by an interim administration led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Also read| How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Bahut badi galti kar di thi': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he failed BSc in first attempt, he scored only...

'Bahut badi galti kar di thi': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he failed BSc in first attempt, he scored only...

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement