Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary after Revathy Sampath accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

8 carnivorous plants that can eat animal

8 carnivorous plants that can eat animal

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

The BCB has faced challenges in operating effectively since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The position of former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in the national team is currently in jeopardy due to his involvement in a murder case. Recently, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sajib Mahmood Alam, representing another SC lawyer, Md Rafinur Rahman, issued a legal notice to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) demanding Shakib's presence in the country during the investigation.

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a national team is prohibited from fielding a player involved in an ongoing criminal case. Despite this, Shakib has continued to participate in the current two-match Test series against Pakistan. While he has been requested to return to Bangladesh, it remains uncertain if he will comply.

The BCB has faced challenges in operating effectively since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. As they work towards regaining stability, Shakib's return to Bangladesh may be delayed. The Daily Star has reported that no deadline has been set for Shakib's return, allowing him to continue playing in the series against Pakistan.

It is rumored that Shakib plans to travel to India after the Pakistan series. BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim has confirmed that Shakib has made himself available for selection. However, his participation may be at risk due to the ongoing criminal case against him.

After a meeting with the board of directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, BCB President Faruque acknowledged that they have not yet received the notice. However, he assured that a decision regarding Shakib's participation will be made before the second Test against Pakistan on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other," Faruque told reporters following the meeting.

On August 22, a case was filed against Shakib in connection with the murder of garment worker Md Rubel. Alongside Shakib and former Prime Minister Hasina, numerous individuals have been implicated in the case.

Shakib has refrained from commenting on the matter while focusing on his international cricket commitments. In the first Test against Pakistan, he took one wicket and scored 15 runs. The match is likely to end in a draw unless there is a dramatic turn of events on the final day.

Also read| KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Srivaru Motor launches its electric motorcycle Prana 2.0; price starts at Rs…

Srivaru Motor launches its electric motorcycle Prana 2.0; price starts at Rs…

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement