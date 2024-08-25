Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

The BCB has faced challenges in operating effectively since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The position of former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in the national team is currently in jeopardy due to his involvement in a murder case. Recently, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sajib Mahmood Alam, representing another SC lawyer, Md Rafinur Rahman, issued a legal notice to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) demanding Shakib's presence in the country during the investigation.

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a national team is prohibited from fielding a player involved in an ongoing criminal case. Despite this, Shakib has continued to participate in the current two-match Test series against Pakistan. While he has been requested to return to Bangladesh, it remains uncertain if he will comply.

The BCB has faced challenges in operating effectively since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. As they work towards regaining stability, Shakib's return to Bangladesh may be delayed. The Daily Star has reported that no deadline has been set for Shakib's return, allowing him to continue playing in the series against Pakistan.

It is rumored that Shakib plans to travel to India after the Pakistan series. BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim has confirmed that Shakib has made himself available for selection. However, his participation may be at risk due to the ongoing criminal case against him.

After a meeting with the board of directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, BCB President Faruque acknowledged that they have not yet received the notice. However, he assured that a decision regarding Shakib's participation will be made before the second Test against Pakistan on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other," Faruque told reporters following the meeting.

On August 22, a case was filed against Shakib in connection with the murder of garment worker Md Rubel. Alongside Shakib and former Prime Minister Hasina, numerous individuals have been implicated in the case.

Shakib has refrained from commenting on the matter while focusing on his international cricket commitments. In the first Test against Pakistan, he took one wicket and scored 15 runs. The match is likely to end in a draw unless there is a dramatic turn of events on the final day.

