Cricket

Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan announces T20I retirement, says Kanpur Test against India will be his last if...

The 37-year-old all-rounder made this announcement on Thursday, just before his team's second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

Bangladesh's senior all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, has officially declared his retirement from T20Is. Additionally, he has expressed his intention to retire from Test cricket following the conclusion of the upcoming home series against South Africa in Mirpur next month. The 37-year-old all-rounder made this announcement on Thursday, just before his team's second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

“This is the right time to bring in new players. It’s the same vision for T20Is as well. I have spoken to the chief selector and the BCB president and we all felt that this was the right time to move on and allow new players to come up the ranks,” Shakib told reporters.

With 129 T20I matches under his belt, he has accumulated 2,551 runs at a strike rate of 121.18 and claimed 149 wickets.

The esteemed all-rounder expressed his desire to play his last Test match in front of a home crowd at the renowned Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. However, he acknowledged that security concerns may hinder him from realizing this aspiration.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last. Going back to Bangladesh is not a concern, but leaving Bangladesh once I go there is dangerous,” Shakib said.

If Shakib is unable to participate in the Mirpur Test next month, the second and final game of the ongoing series against India, starting in Kanpur on Friday, could potentially be his final appearance for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

"It feels fitting to conclude my Test career in front of my home fans. Bangladesh cricket has given me so much, and I want to give my last in this format at home," he added.

Shakib's Test debut was against India in Chattogram in May 2007, marking the beginning of a remarkable career that saw him play 70 Tests for Bangladesh. Throughout his tenure, he has accumulated an impressive 4,600 runs, which includes five centuries and 31 half-centuries, solidifying his position as the third-highest run-scorer in Bangladeshi Test history. Additionally, he holds the title of Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, boasting an impressive 242 scalps. Shakib stands as the sole bowler from his country to surpass the 200-wicket milestone in Tests.

In a recent announcement, Shakib revealed his intention to retire from ODI cricket following the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled for early that year. With a career spanning over 17 years, Shakib has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's ascent on the global cricket stage. The upcoming Champions Trophy will serve as his final appearance in a major international tournament for the Tigers, culminating in his retirement from all formats of international cricket.

