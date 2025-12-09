Shahid Afridi takes subtle jibe at Gautam Gambhir, backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

In a recent interview, former Pakistani spinner Shahid Afridi took a subtle jibe at head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir. Here's what he said.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has reignited his rivalry with Gautam Gambhir while backing Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Afridi said that Virat and Rohit can continue leading Team India's batting lineup until the 2027 Cricket World Cup. ''It’s a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. The way they have played in the recent ODI series, it can confidently be said that they can play until the 2027 World Cup,'' he said.

''You need to preserve both these stars. When India is playing against a weaker team, they can try some new players and rest Virat and Rohit,'' he added.

Taking a subtle jibe at Gambhir, he further said, ''The way Gautam started his stint, it looked like he thought that what he thinks and says is right, but after some time, it was proved that you are not always right.''

For those unversed, ever since Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the men's cricket team, there has been chatter around his selection process and ignoring experienced players like Virat and Rohit in the squad.

He is often criticised for selecting Harshit Rana in the squad in all three formats. However, under his coaching, Team India have won several major tournaments like the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup 2025.