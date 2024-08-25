Twitter
'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world’s richest people in 2024 list, he was overtaken by…; check updated list here

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

Cricket

Cricket

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

The home team was dismissed for 146 in their second innings, leading to Bangladesh successfully chasing down 30 runs in just 6.3 overs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test
Courtesy: X
Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has raised concerns regarding Pakistan's tactics in their recent opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The hosts suffered a significant setback on Sunday, facing a 10-wicket defeat and falling behind 0-1 in the series. Afridi criticized Pakistan for omitting their premier spinner Abrar Ahmed and opting for a pace-heavy bowling attack.

Despite a strong start with a score of 448 for six (declared) in their first innings, Shan Masood's Pakistan team struggled as Bangladesh made a remarkable comeback. The home team was dismissed for 146 in their second innings, leading to Bangladesh successfully chasing down 30 runs in just 6.3 overs. Afridi also commended the visiting team for their impressive style of play.

“A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers and leave out a specialist spinner. This to me clearly shows a lack of awareness about home conditions. That said, you cannot take the credit away from Bangladesh for the brand of cricket they played throughout the Test,” Afridi wrote on X.

Following the match, Masood expressed his thoughts on the pitch in Rawalpindi, stating that it did not behave as anticipated. The captain noted that despite the presence of rain, he had expected the ball to exhibit more movement and provide assistance to the fast bowlers.

“Never to make an excuse, it (the pitch) didn't play the way we thought it would. Also the weather it had been around in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it rained around 8-9 days before the first day of play. Firstly looking at the pitch, we expected it to do a bit more. With three pace bowlers, they were going to be pushed to the limit. At the end of the day, we got it wrong,” Masood said in the post-match press conference.

Pakistan is aiming to even the series in the upcoming second and final Test match scheduled to begin on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

Also read| WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
