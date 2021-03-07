Shahid Afridi's daughter set to get engaged to star pacer Shaheen Afridi - Report

Pakistan's young pace sensation Shaheen Afridi is reportedly set to get engaged to former Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter. While the rumours for the two's engagement have been doing rounds for a long time now, it has been learned that the left-arm pacer and Shahid's daughter Aqsa will indeed be engaged to each other.

According to several reports in Pakistan's local media, Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan had sent a proposal to Shahid Afridi's family for the same and it has indeed been accepted. However, Shahid's family has not formally announced the engagement since Shaheen is busy playing cricket and Aqsa is still completing her education. According to both families, the engagement will be formalised soon with the wedding to take place in two years' time from now.

Clarifying the rumours, Pakistani journalist Ihtisham ul Haq took to Twitter to inform about the same and confirmed that the proposal has been accepted and everything else will follow later, once Aqsa completes her studies.

“With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education,” Ihtisham ul Haq wrote.

“The reason behind this tweet is to clarify the suspicion caused by social media. Respect to both families; please do await their own official announcements as they are currently in talks. I would like to request all individuals to respect their privacy during this auspicious time,” he added.