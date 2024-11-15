Afridi took to X and said cricket was at a 'crucial crossroads' with challenges similar to those of the late 1970s

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has made a passionate plea to all eight teams to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in early 2025. Afridi took to X and said cricket was at a 'crucial crossroads' with challenges similar to those of the late 1970s. Drawing parallels with the Olympic spirit of cooperation, he urged nations to set aside their differences and unite through the sport.

"If countries that were once divided by history can unite in the Olympic spirit, why can't we do the same for cricket and for the Champions Trophy?" Afridi said. He hoped teams would enjoy Pakistan's famed hospitality and take away memories they will never forget. His comments come as India faces security concerns over its participation in the tournament.

The safety issues have been officially communicated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to seek clarification from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India refused to play. Without the participation of India, ICC revenues could fall significantly, the PCB said, as matches between these two cricketing giants are vital for financial success.

Pakistan will host its first major international cricket event since co-hosting the World Cup in 1996 when the Champions Trophy starts on February 19 and runs to March 9, 2025. However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has firmly rejected the possibility of a 'hybrid model' in which India plays its matches at a neutral venue like Dubai. No formal discussions about such arrangements have taken place, he said, adding that Pakistan is ready to host the event entirely on its territory.