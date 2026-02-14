Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped into strategist mode ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash, outlining a clear plan for Pakistan to challenge India in the high-stakes encounter.

As the excitement for the T20 World Cup 2026 grows, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has taken on a strategic role, providing a roadmap for his country to defeat their rivals, India, in the upcoming match on Sunday. While Afridi is renowned for his aggressive style of play, he has advised Salman Ali Agha's team to adopt a more cautious approach against Suryakumar Yadav's squad. His counsel emphasizes a combination of tactical discipline and precise execution.

Afridi believes that in high-stakes matches, the key to winning often lies in mastering the fundamentals rather than relying solely on brilliance. He asserts that the team that maintains composure and minimizes errors will likely come out on top.

"Mistakes happen, but the team that commits fewer errors across the three departments-batting, bowling, and fielding-will succeed," Afridi stated.

One of the most promising aspects for Pakistan, according to Afridi, is the current makeup of the team. He highlighted that the squad now has a depth that enables them to stay aggressive even if they lose early wickets.

Afridi pointed out that Pakistan's batting depth is a significant advantage, reaching down to number eight in the order. "We have a strong lineup with multiple players who can hit big," he remarked.

For Afridi, the main goal for the team should be to occupy the crease for the majority of the innings. If the specialist batsmen perform their roles effectively, the power-hitters at the lower end can play freely.

Afridi elaborated on this strategy, stating, "If our top six batters cannot bat through 15 or 16 overs, then after the sixth wicket falls, let the last two hitters take over for the remaining 24 balls to post a competitive total."

The success of any T20 innings is built on a solid foundation at the top. His advice for the opening pair is a careful balancing act, focusing on maintaining the run rate without being overly reckless.

For the opening pair, Afridi's message was straightforward: they need to advance the scoreboard while being cautious not to lose their wickets too early.

