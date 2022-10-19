Shahid Afridi makes bold statement after Jay Shah's comment, Pakistan plots next move

File Photo

In a damning statement aimed at the BCCI, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has claimed that the decision to not play in Pakistan shows lack of cricket administration experience in India. He also questioned the timing of the statement regarding a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023 by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday. Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The BCCI decided that Indian players will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, adding that it will have the tournament at a neutral venue rather than in the host nation. The statement ruffled feathers in Pakistan. Several former cricketers came out to slam the BCCI. Former Indian cricketers hit back.

Afridi said that the statement came amid “excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months” which has created a “good feel-good factor in the 2 countries”. He questioned as to why BCCI would make such a statement on the eve of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He his out at the cricket administration in India, saying the move reflects a lack of experience.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” Shahid Afridi posted from his Twitter handle.

As per reports in Pakistan, the PCB is mulling not participating in the ICC ODI World Cup in India next year as well as issuing a statement calling Jay Shah’s decision “unnecessary and hasty”.

