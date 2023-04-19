Shahid Afridi is married to his cousin Nadia, know their love story (File photo: Insta/Shahid Afridi)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is a well-known face in the cricket industry. The former all-rounder was of the most intriguing players. He was selected to play for the Pakistan cricket team at the age of 19. Afridi was a right-handed leg spinner and a right-handed batsman. He was also the former skipper of the team. After a 21-year-long career, Afridi announced his retirement and bid farewell to a decorated career in 2017.

Though many of us know about his cricket career, today we will tell about his love story with Nadia Afridi, his wife. And how the two got married. Born in 1984, Nadia married Afridi at the age of 16. The duo tied the knot in 2000. The couple has five children.

Their eldest daughter, Ansha, married fellow Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in February this year. Nadia also happens to be the maternal cousin of Shahid Afridi.

While talking about his marriage, Afridi once said in an interview that when he was leaving his house, he had jokingly asked his father about his marriage. According to reports, he asked his father to find a girl for him as the cricketer was ready for marriage. After some time, when Afridi returned to his home, his father told him that he had found a girl for him.

As Afridi was very curious to know who she was, his father revealed he has chosen Nadia for him. Afridi and Nadia were known each other since childhood.

