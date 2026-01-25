Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's gets kicked out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Taking to his X handle, Shahid Afridi slammed the ICC and called out its 'inconsistency' over treating Bangladesh's demand to shift its T20 World Cup fixtures differently.

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan star all-rounder, has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Bangladesh's removal from the upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup. He expressed his disappointment over ICC's 'inconsistency', drawing comparisons with India's case when the fixtures were shifted out of Pakistan during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Taking to his X handle, Afridi questioned ICC and wrote, ''As a former international cricketer who has played in Bangladesh and in ICC events, I’m deeply disappointed by the ICC’s inconsistency. It accepted India’s security concerns for not touring Pakistan in 2025, yet appears unwilling to apply the same understanding to Bangladesh.''

''Consistency and fairness are the foundation of global cricket governance. Bangladesh’s players and millions of its fans deserve respect- not mixed standards. The ICC should build bridges, not burn them,'' he added.

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie too questioned ICC and said, ''Has there been an explanation from the ICC why Bangladesh could not play their games outside of India? From memory, India refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and were allowed to play those games outside the country. Can someone make this make sense?”

"Can someone make this make sense?!" - Jason Gillespie asks @dizzy259, the Aussie great, is stunned, and so are many stakeholders of the game.#T20WorldCup | #BangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/VNB3Ze5M3z January 24, 2026

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since the beginning of the controversy when BCB demanded shifting of their fixtures outside of India for the T20 World Cup.

Notably, ICC considered the BCCI's demand not to play its 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, which hosted the tournament. All of Team India's matches were shifted to Dubai.

Meanwhile, ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming coveted tournament and placed the European nation in Group C alongside West Indies, England, Italy, and Nepal. Scotland will begin its ICC T20I World Cup campaign against two-time champions, the West Indies, on February 7.