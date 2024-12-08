The BCCI has informed the ICC that Team India will not be participating in the upcoming ICC event in the country.

Shahid Afridi has recently addressed India's decision to decline traveling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The former Pakistan captain is urging his country to take a firm stance on the matter, asserting that there is no justification for Pakistan to participate in events held in India.

In the past, the Pakistan cricket team has traveled to India for major tournaments such as the 2023 World Cup. However, they did not visit the country for the 2018 Asia Cup, which was instead played in a hybrid format. Notably, in 2016, Afridi led Pakistan to India for the T20 World Cup.

"Pakistan cricket should be strong and self-sufficient and take strong principled decisions. If India can't come and play in Pakistan then there is no reason for us to go and play any event in India. Even the ICC now has to decide whether its responsibility is to ensure every member nation gets to play cricket or it just wants to make money," Afridi said in a press conference.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet officially announced the venues for the upcoming tournament, but it is widely believed that the event will be played in a hybrid model. It is expected that India will not play their matches in Pakistan.

If India qualifies, the semi-final and final matches will also be held outside of Pakistan. The ICC is anticipated to release the confirmed venues for the tournament in the near future. Pakistan will continue to serve as the host for the Champions Trophy and will host matches that do not involve India.

The highly anticipated ICC event is scheduled to take place in February-March. Pakistan will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having secured victory in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against India, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. In the 2013 Champions Trophy final, India, captained by MS Dhoni, defeated hosts England to claim their second title. Additionally, India shared the 2002 Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka after both finals were affected by weather conditions.

