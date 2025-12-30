Shaheen Shah Afridi's stint with BBL comes to an end, set to return to Pakistan due to..

DNA TV Show: Which country will witness a coup in 2026?
Shaheen Shah Afridi has cut short his Big Bash League stint with Brisbane Heat and is set to return home. Know the real reason behind this decision.
Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut in the current season with the Brisbane Heat, is set to return to his home nation midway. The reason behind his return home is a knee injury which he sustained while fielding in the Heat's final over win over the Adelaide Strikers at the iconic Gabba on Saturday. After consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s medical staff, it was decided that Shaheen would return home midway for further treatment to recover on time for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.
After cutting short his stint with Brisbane Heat, Shaheen Afridi said, ''I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane, and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team. I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support. I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality.''
''The BBL was everything I had heard it would be, lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge. I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury, and I hope our paths cross again,'' he added.
In Shaheen's absence, the Brisbane Heat will have to rely more on Liam Haskett and Tom Balkin. Meanwhile, take a look at the BBL15 Standings.
Melbourne Stars - 8 points with 1.779 NRR
Hobart Hurricanes - 8 points with 0.432 NRR
Perth Scorchers - 4 points with 1.034 NRR
Brisbane Heat - 4 points with -0.479 NRR
Sydney Sixers - 2 points with 0.096 NRR
Adelaide Strikers - 2 points with -0.371 NRR
Melbourne Renegades - 2 points with -1.003 NRR
Sydney Thunder - 2 points with -1.463 NRR