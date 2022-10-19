Shaheen Afridi's toe-crunching yorker injures Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AFG batter gets carried off by teammate

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz was carried off on his teammate's shoulder after he got injured having taken a hit while facing Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan squared off against Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match on Wednesday. Babar Azam's men will look to fine-tune their squad before they lock horns against India in their World Cup opening game on October 23 in Melbourne.

The Green Army took on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan, as Babar won the toss and chose to bowl first. As it turned out, the decision proved to be a masterstroke as Shaheen Afridi got his side up and running by dismissing Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over itself.

The manner of the dismissal proved to be a concern for Nabi's side as Gurbaz had to leave the field injured, and on the shoulders of his teammate.

The incident took place in the fifth ball of the first over as Shaheen delivered a toe-crunching yorker, and while the Gurbaz did get his bat onto the delivery, the ball had first struck him on his foot, leaving the batsman grimacing in pain as Shaheen brought out his signature celebration.

The Afghanistan support staff were subsequently rushed onto the field, and after a brief halt in play, Gurbaz was hurt so badly that he couldn't walk and had to be carried off on the shoulders of one of his teammates.

It remains to be seen whether Gurbaz will be fit enough for the Afghans' opening T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against New Zealand on October 26. Harbhajan Singh on air revealed that Gurbaz had gone for an X-ray so there should be an update on his well-being soon.

Talking about the warmup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Babar's side were top from the get-go, having reduced Nabi's side to 99/6 after 15 overs.