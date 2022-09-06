'Asia Cup nahi jaani chahiye': Shaheen Afridi tells Haris Rauf-Naseem Shah on video call, watch video

Shaheen Afridi's fun chat with Naseem, Rauf goes viral

Pakistan have taken a huge step towards reaching the final of Asia Cup 2022 after beating Team India by five wickets on Sunday. The Men in Blue had won the earlier match between these two teams in the group stage, but Babar Azam's side won the Super 4 clash in Dubai.

After the all-important victory, Pakistani players were looking in good spirits and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video wherein Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf can be seen in a video call with their teammate Shaheen Afridi.

In Afridi's absence, Shah and Rauf have been leading Pakistan's pace attack, since the former had sustained an injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka which ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2022.

READ| Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Why India's match versus Sri-Lanka is must win clash?

While the pacer was with his teammates in Dubai for the starting few days, he has since travelled to London to continue his rehabilitation from injury. Thus, the trio's interaction led to some funny and some motivational moments.

Shaheen urged his teammates to bring home the Asia Cup, while also joking that he had also grown six-pack abs.

"Asia cup nahi jaani chahiye (Asia cup shouldn’t go out of our hands)" Shaheen can be heard saying in the video. Earlier in the clip, Rauf and Naseem were asking their teammate about his rehab, following which he revealed that he will start bowling in two-weeks time.

READ| Why Shaheen Afridi travelled to Dubai with Pakistan, despite being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022?

"Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks time, six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit," Shaheen said, after which Rauf hilariously joked whether he was planning to become an actor.

Meanwhile, Babar's side has taken 2 points with the win against India, and should they win against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan they will finish at the top of Super 4 points table, and qualify for the final.