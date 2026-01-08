Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi sparked controversy after taking a swipe at India with his “people across the border” remark. The comment quickly went viral, triggering sharp backlash on social media, with fans criticising the Pakistan pacer for dragging politics into cricket discourse.

The recollections of the Asia Cup Trophy snub that India experienced in September 2025 remain vivid. Even after securing a five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team has yet to lay their hands on the trophy. Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council, took the trophy away after the Indian players declined to accept it from him. The final of the 2025 edition of the continental tournament was always marked by a tense atmosphere, especially after the Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. This gesture from India followed the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor.

Former Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi made a controversial statement regarding the Asia Cup on Wednesday. "People across the border violated sportsmanship. Our job is to play cricket, and that remains our focus. We will try to respond on the field," Afridi said in a press meet.

Shaheen Afridi on India behaviour in Asia Cup:

The "response" that Afridi mentioned pertains to the electrifying T20 World Cup match set for February 15, 2026, in Colombo. His remarks were interpreted as a direct nod to the incidents from last September, when the Indian squad, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, allegedly refused the traditional post-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts during the tournament.

Afridi's recent statements have not been well-received by Indian supporters and former cricketers. Just hours after the press conference, "Shaheen Afridi" started trending on X (previously known as Twitter), with numerous users ridiculing the pacer's own disciplinary issues and Pakistan's ongoing difficulties in major events.

One particularly popular post stated, "Empty vessels make the most noise. Let’s see if he can even finish his overs before discussing sportsmanship," alluding to Shaheen's recent knee injury problems. Another user remarked, "The response on the field has remained unchanged for years. Perhaps he should concentrate on fitness instead of politics."

Currently, Afridi is recovering from a knee injury and is under the care of the PCB's medical team at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. On Wednesday, the PCB shared a video of the fast bowler undergoing rehabilitation but did not disclose the severity of his injury or the timeline for his full recovery.

Shaheen sustained his knee injury while fielding in a recent Big Bash League match in Australia. He was released by his team, Brisbane Heat, and the PCB summoned him back for rehabilitation.

This is not the first instance of Shaheen experiencing knee issues. He faced a similar problem in 2021 while fielding during a Test match in Galle, which sidelined him for several months.

Afridi has been a pivotal player in Pakistan's pace attack, and his presence could be vital for the team's prospects in the T20 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

