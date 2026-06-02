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Shaheen Afridi joins Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis in elite club after historic first-ball wicket vs Australia

Shaheen Shah Afridi created history during the Australia clash by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match, joining legendary Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in an exclusive list. The feat also ended a 25-year drought for Pakistan captains.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

Shaheen Afridi joins Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis in elite club after historic first-ball wicket vs Australia
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Courtesy: X)
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On Tuesday, Pakistan's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi reached another remarkable milestone, placing him among the elite group of Pakistan's ODI captains. While leading the team in the second ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the left-arm fast bowler made an immediate impact by dismissing Alex Carey with the very first ball of the match. This early breakthrough gave the Men in Green a fantastic start, as Carey could only manage an edge that ricocheted onto the stumps after Shaheen's delivery was bowled outside the off stump. The wicket ignited celebrations as Pakistan took the lead.

Shaheen, known for his knack for making an impact with the new ball, has once again proven why he remains one of the most formidable fast bowlers in international cricket. The timing of this dismissal is particularly significant, as it secures his place in the annals of Pakistani cricket history.

Shaheen Afridi Joins Elite List

The importance of the wicket extended beyond just the early breakthrough. Shaheen, who has recently been appointed as the captain of Pakistan's ODI team, made history by becoming the third captain in Pakistan's cricketing history to take a wicket with the first ball of an ODI innings. This achievement further exemplifies the left-arm pacer's ability to make an immediate impression and set the tone for his team.

Before Shaheen, only two Pakistani captains, both regarded as some of the greatest fast bowlers ever, had achieved this feat. The first was Wasim Akram, who provided Pakistan with a stellar start in December 1993 by dismissing Andy Flower with the opening delivery against Zimbabwe in Karachi. Following him was Waqar Younis, who also accomplished this remarkable task.

Waqar became part of an exclusive group when he got Marcus Trescothick out with the very first ball of an innings during an ODI against England at Headingley in June 2001.

Fast forward 25 years, and Shaheen has now joined the ranks of those legendary figures. This achievement marks a significant milestone and another pivotal moment in his burgeoning leadership journey as a bowler known for his knack for early breakthroughs.

Prior to this, Pakistan's captain Shaheen won the toss and chose to field first.

"We will bowl first. We want to try and get wickets and restrict them. Absolutely, my aim is the same, to get an early wicket. If not early, then come on in the middle overs, take one or two wickets, and help the team. We are playing the same team," he said at the toss.

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