Shaheen Afridi furious over LPL impact player mix-up, threatens to walk out

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was left furious after an alleged Impact Player mix-up during an LPL match, reportedly threatening to leave Sri Lanka. The bizarre controversy has sparked widespread debate over the tournament's handling of player regulations.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) after he found himself unexpectedly sidelined from a match. The Kandy Royals management had told him he'd play as an 'impact player' against the Colombo Capitals—following the same rule used in the IPL, which the Sri Lankan league started using this year. But things didn’t go as planned.

Afridi was shocked when he didn’t make the list of impact players for the game. The coach apologized afterward, blaming it on an analyst’s mistake. Afridi wasn’t happy. Frustrated, he considered heading back to Pakistan and spoke to the Anti-Corruption Unit about what happened.

Once team officials and tournament organisers realised the mistake, they apologised and asked him to stay. The league claimed the match referee had received the wrong team sheet, which caused the confusion.

On the field, Afridi had already impressed with figures of 1/41 in the Royals' first match, followed by 2/34 and 1/32 in his next two games.

This incident comes as the LPL deals with bigger issues. Right before the tournament kicked off, Jaffna Kings owner Manjot Kalra—a former India under-19 player—was arrested by Sri Lanka’s Special Investigation Unit. Authorities suspect him of being involved in match-fixing, and after his arrest, the league revoked the team’s ownership rights.

Investigators say Kalra tried to bribe Jaffna Kings players, including Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, and Avishka Fernando, with over $30,000 to fix games. According to local reports, the players tipped off authorities and were advised to go along with negotiations. When Kalra and another man showed up with an advance payment, police arrested both.

This season, the LPL finds itself at the center of unwanted attention—on and off the field.

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