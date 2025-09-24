Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India

Shaheen Afridi backed his teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative celebrations during the Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK Super Four match, where Farhan mimicked a gunfiring gesture after scoring a fifty and Rauf made controversial "6-0" fighter jet gestures towards Indian fans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:10 PM IST

Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India
Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has come to the defense of his teammates Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India last Sunday. Videos of Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf making 'insensitive' gestures during the match are circulating widely on social media.

After scoring his fifty in the match, which Pakistan lost to India by six wickets, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated with a 'firing gun' gesture, while Haris Rauf was observed repeatedly making the '6-0' sign in front of Indian fans, seemingly referencing Pakistan's claim of having shot down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, a claim that remains unverified.

Fans and analysts have criticized both players for exacerbating an already tense situation, as relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated significantly since the Pahalgam terror attack.

In support of Farhan and Rauf, the 25-year-old Shaheen Afridi stated that players have the right to express themselves as they see fit. He emphasized that despite the surrounding controversy, Pakistan remains focused on winning the Asia Cup 2025.

“Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has the right to express the way they want to,” Shaheen Afridi said.

“Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we as a team, are doing our best,” he added.

Regarding the potential for another India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and in light of their unfavorable history against the Men In Blue, Afridi stated that they have the capability to defeat any team, not solely India.

“They have not reached the final yet. We will see when they reach the final,” Afridi said. “We have come here to win the final and win the Asia Cup.

“We are ready for any team that comes. We will defeat them. Yes, we haven’t won against big teams. You can say that we have grown in the rankings. But when you play against big teams, you win. The teams that are coming now, we are competing against them.”

