'Our privacy was hurt’: Shaheen Afridi gets furious at guests for doing this at his wedding

Shaheen Afridi wedding

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi got married to Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, few days ago at a glittering ceremony in Karachi. Shaheen Afridi later took to Twitter to share some pictures of the wedding ceremony.

“AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers," Shaheen tweeted.

But Shaheen Afridi did not mince word in expressing his anger at those wedding guests who shared pictures of the wedding ceremony without his permission. Shaheen Afridi said that this hurt the privacy of the couple.

“It’s very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day,” he wrote in reply to his tweet.

It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt.



I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day. February 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi also congratulated Shaheen Afridi and said, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them,” he wrote on Twitter.

The wedding was attended by several senior Pakistan cricketers.