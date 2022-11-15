Shaheen Afridi advised two-weeks rehabilitation after getting injured during final against England

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised a two-week rehabilitation period after he hurt his right knee during the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old was forced to leave the field as he looked to be in some discomfort after taking the catch of English batter Harry Brook in the 13th over of England’s chase.

“Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely ‘due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing’.”

Afridi had earlier suffered a ligament injury in his right knee in July during a Test match against Sri Lanka but had managed to make it to the team for the T20 showpiece.

On Sunday, Afridi had returned to the field and tried to bowl the 16th over but couldn’t complete it.

“The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

“Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.” Afridi, who took 11 wickets in seven matches during the T20 World Cup, is likely to miss the home Test series against England and New Zealand in December-January.