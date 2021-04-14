Trending#

IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed changes game with 3 wickets in an over, netizens praise Virat Kohli's captaincy

It was in the 16th over, after the strategic time out that the tables turned for SRH.


Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 11:10 PM IST

Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad all were sent back to the pavilion, courtesy of Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling. The bowler gave off just a run and took three important wickets in the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

It was in the 16th over, after the strategic time out that the tables turned for SRH. They were lost just two wickets before the over and Pandey and Bairstow were going strong.

However, a change of bowling by skipper Virat Kohli got RCB back into the game. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up three wickets and turned the game on its head and all three wickets were almost similar.

Shahbaz Ahmed first sent Bairstow back after the batsman hit the ball high without any distance. AB de Villiers called for it and ran to short mid-wicket and took it with the gloves. 

Shahbaz then immediately sent back Manish Pandey in the very next ball. The batsman did the same as Bairstow and the set batsman was also made to depart.

While Shahbaz did not get a hat-trick, he surely got better of Abdul Samad on the last ball of his delivery. Samad tried to hack over mid-wicket, but he top-edged it back to the bowler who took it close to mid-off. 

Soon netizens praised the bowler and even the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Earlier, RCB put on 149 on the scoreboard after losing eight wickets. Glenn Maxwell was the highest run-scorer with 59 off 41 balls, skipper Virat Kohli followed by scoring 33 runs off 29 balls.