Shah Rukh Khan under fire over KKR's Mustafizur Rahman signing; BCCI clarifies Bangladesh pacer's IPL 2026 status

A fresh controversy has hit Shah Rukh Khan after Kolkata Knight Riders signed Mustafizur Rahman, triggering massive backlash from fans and pundits. With questions raised over rules and eligibility, the BCCI has now stepped in, breaking its silence on the Bangladesh pacer’s IPL 2026 participation.

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, is facing backlash after the team snapped up Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The timing’s set off a storm—reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh have stirred up a mix of political and religious criticism. Even with the noise, the BCCI stepped in and made it clear: there’s no ban on Mustafizur. He’s good to play.

Mustafizur’s no stranger to the IPL. He’s picked up 65 wickets across stints with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings. KKR went after him for a reason. He’s got those tricky cutters and knows how to bowl at the death—the kind of skills that work in India. This is the biggest deal KKR’s ever made for a Bangladeshi player, and it’s put Shah Rukh Khan right in the center of the conversation.

Things heated up fast. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey slammed KKR, accusing them of backing “anti-India activities” and even dragged Pakistan into the mix. BJP’s Sangeet Som went further, calling Khan a “traitor.” Spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya called the signing “treacherous,” and Devkinandan Thakur demanded KKR give the auction money to victims of violence in Bangladesh, calling the whole thing insensitive to Hindu communities.

On the other side, some voices pushed for keeping sports and politics apart. AIMIM’s Waris Pathan pointed out that India and Bangladesh still play cricket together, unlike the freeze with Pakistan. Karnataka’s Priyank Kharge and West Bengal’s Ujjal Biswas agreed: IPL teams should follow the rules, not political pressure, and players shouldn’t pay the price for what their governments do.

The BCCI laid things out plainly. There’s no government order stopping Bangladeshi players from joining IPL 2026. “We haven’t received any communication from the government,” a board official said. The league’s sticking to its own rules.

This whole episode shows how IPL auctions can kick up way more than just cricket chatter—they can drag in politics, religion, and social tensions too. Some religious groups have even threatened to disrupt matches. But honestly, Indian cricket has weathered these storms before. As IPL 2026 gets closer, KKR’s bold move for Mustafizur is a reminder of both the league’s global pull and the complicated world it lives in.

