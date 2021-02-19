Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders feat BTS 'Dynamite' takes internet by storm

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a busy time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction as they brought back some old players who had represented them in the past.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was purchased back in the team, and so was Sheldon Jackson. KKR also brought veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair. Among the other overseas players, Ben Cutting was bought in the auction. The other Indian players joining the team are Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

After the completion of the auction, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR took to Instagram to share the happiness with fans. In the video, the newly purchased players can be seen singing the Grammy-nominated song 'Dynamite' by Korean boy-band BTS.

KKR's official Insta handle captioned the video, "The best way to describe our newest recruits from the #IPLAuction - #Dynamite"

WATCH:

As for the IPL auction, the Eoin Morgan led side spent a total of Rs 7.75 crore for their latest eight recruits.

Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Shubman Gill, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ben Cutting, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan.