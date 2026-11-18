Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Jay Mehta, is set to sell a part of his stake in the IPL franchise. Know more about the deal and total valuation of KKR.

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could soon have a new investor on board, with co-owner Jay Mehta reportedly selling a part of his stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Yes, you read it right! If reports are to be believed, Jay Mehta is selling a 22.5 percent stake in KKR to a US-based investment firm named Ares Management for $400 million (roughly Rs 3,800 crore).

Jay Mehta, husband of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, currently holds a 45 percent stake in KKR. If the proposed deal gets finalised, then KKR will be valued at $1.78 billion (roughly 16,634 crore). However, this deal still requires formal approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

How much stake will Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan hold in KKR?

Jay Mehta currently holds a 45 percent stake in KKR, while Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan holds a majority 55 percent stake. Now, Mehta has proposed to sell half of his stake in the franchise, and if the deal gets finalised, then there will be a total of three owners, including SRK through Red Chillies Entertainment, Jay Mehta and Ares Management.

Deets about Ares Management

Ares Management is a US-based investment management firm with investments in several sporting properties across the world, including Trent Rockets in The Hundred, Premier League club Chelsea FC, and NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

The proposed deal will add another major sporting franchise to Ares Management's profile.

Before KKR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had also seen major ownership changes, with both franchises attracting big investments. RCB was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, while RR went to the Lakshmi Mittal-Adar Poonawalla consortium.