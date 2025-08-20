Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Shafali’s omission from the squad is quite unexpected, especially considering her recent form. Despite her strong performances in both domestic and franchise cricket, the selectors have chosen to leave the dynamic opener out.

In a major update leading up to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, the BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has revealed the 15-member squad for this prestigious event, with the notable absence of star batter Shafali Verma. The eagerly anticipated squad was announced on August 19 and will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, who is set to lead India in an ODI World Cup for the first time. Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as her deputy for the home tournament, which kicks off on September 30 with India facing Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Shafali Verma excluded from the India Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 squad

Shafali’s omission from the squad is quite unexpected, especially considering her recent form. Despite her strong performances in both domestic and franchise cricket, the selectors have chosen to leave the dynamic opener out. Shafali was the top run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, accumulating 527 runs at an impressive average of 75.29 and an astonishing strike-rate of 152.31. Her recent outings for India A against Australia A, where she scored a fifty and another score above thirty, were still not sufficient to earn her a spot.

Chief selector Neetu David spoke to the media regarding this decision, stating, “Shafali is currently playing in Australia for India A. She is in our system – it’s not that she’s not in our system. We have our eyes on her as well. We hope that being more in the system, the more she plays, the more experience she gains and she will serve India in the future,”.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Also read| 'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story