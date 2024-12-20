Tendulkar posted a video showcasing the girl's incredibly smooth bowling technique in slow motion and tagged his former India teammate, Zaheer.

Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan recently shared their admiration for a young girl's bowling action in a heartwarming exchange on social media. Tendulkar posted a video showcasing the girl's incredibly smooth bowling technique in slow motion and tagged his former India teammate, Zaheer.

“Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?” the Indian batting legend said in his post.

Zaheer reposted it by saying: “You’re spot on with that, and I couldn’t agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she’s showing a lot of promise already!”

Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar are set to participate in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tendulkar has been a mentor for the Mumbai Indians since the team's inception, while Zaheer will be joining the Lucknow Super Giants in a similar capacity. Additionally, Zaheer will be taking on the role of a bowling coach for the team. The 46-year-old previously held positions with the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022, serving as director of cricket and head of global development. Prior to that, he played for three IPL teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Zaheer Khan was a key figure in India's fast bowling department during his playing career, especially during a time when the country was struggling to produce top-tier fast bowlers. He played a crucial role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup. Zaheer made his international debut in an ODI against Kenya in October 2000. Throughout his career, he played 92 Tests, taking 311 wickets, 200 ODIs with 282 wickets, and 17 T20Is with 17 wickets.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India at the tender age of 16, displaying remarkable composure and skill against some of the most formidable bowling attacks in cricket. His ability to adapt to various formats and conditions solidified his reputation as a versatile and dominant force on the field.

A pivotal moment in his illustrious career occurred when India clinched the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, fulfilling Tendulkar's lifelong aspiration of securing the prestigious title for his nation. Following an extraordinary 24-year tenure, Tendulkar bid farewell to the sport in 2013, leaving behind a legacy that continues to captivate and establish him as a revered icon in the realm of cricket.

