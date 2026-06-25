Shades of 1989! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar as India's youngest-ever debutant

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for a historic India debut, with another striking parallel emerging between his journey and Sachin Tendulkar's early career. The latest similarity has reignited comparisons as the 15-year-old prepares for a landmark moment.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is about to step into history. He’s just been called up for India’s senior team for the white-ball series in Ireland and England. If he plays, he’ll become the youngest Indian cricketer to debut at the senior level, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. That’s a huge deal, considering how fast his career has taken off.

Sooryavanshi forced his way onto the national radar after a jaw-dropping IPL 2026 season. People couldn’t stop talking about him. He didn’t just play well—he won the Orange Cap and became the youngest person ever to do it. Those performances made him impossible to ignore, and the selectors wasted no time adding him to the squad.

But there’s an interesting twist before his big debut. In both Ireland and England, local child protection rules will apply to Sooryavanshi since he’s still only 15. Instead of sharing the main dressing room with the rest of the team, he’ll have to use a separate area. He can join team meetings and all the important pre- and post-match talks, but when it comes to changing clothes, he’ll need his own space and might have supervised timings. His parents are traveling with him and have permission to stay at the team hotel—again, just because of his age.

This reminds a lot of people of a quirky bit of history from Sachin Tendulkar’s own career. Back when Tendulkar was 15 and playing for the Cricket Club of India, club rules kept under-18 players out of the main dressing room. Tendulkar was finally granted special permission, making him an exception back then.

Now, with his first T20I lined up for June 26 against Ireland, Sooryavanshi is ready to make his mark at just 15 years and 91 days old. When Tendulkar made his debut, he was 16 years and 205 days. If all goes to plan, cricket might just see a new record holder.

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