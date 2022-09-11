Search icon
'Shadab is the new Hassan Ali': Fans brutally troll Pakistani all-rounder after horror show

Shadab Khan was brutally trolled after his collision with Asif Ali. He had earlier dropped a catch, and some even compared him to Hassan Ali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Shadab Khan trolled for his fielding

Shadab Khan had a horror time out on the field against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan's vice-captain missed a catch earlier in the final, and he would later suffer a collision with Asif Ali while trying to take a catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 

Asif had already caught the ball, but then Shadab came clattering into the former, as a result, the ball went out of the boundary ropes, and the Sri Lankan batsman collected a six. 

Fans meanwhile were not having it as they brutally trolled Shadab after his collision and missed catch. While some shared hilarious memes, as usual, others compared him to Hassan Ali, who had similarly dropped an important catch in the semifinal of the T20I World Cup last year. 

See how fans reacted:

More to follow..

 

Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
