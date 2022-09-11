'Shadab is the new Hassan Ali': Fans brutally troll Pakistani all-rounder after horror show

Shadab Khan trolled for his fielding

Shadab Khan had a horror time out on the field against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan's vice-captain missed a catch earlier in the final, and he would later suffer a collision with Asif Ali while trying to take a catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Asif had already caught the ball, but then Shadab came clattering into the former, as a result, the ball went out of the boundary ropes, and the Sri Lankan batsman collected a six.

Fans meanwhile were not having it as they brutally trolled Shadab after his collision and missed catch. While some shared hilarious memes, as usual, others compared him to Hassan Ali, who had similarly dropped an important catch in the semifinal of the T20I World Cup last year.

See how fans reacted:

Hassan Ali drops the catch whole nation started trolling

Shadab khan does the same whole nation backinghim up

Hassan ali be like:#PakvsSri #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/lhaQwnQLTh — Eman butt (@Emanbutt188) September 11, 2022

Shadab dropping a catch vs Hassan Ali pic.twitter.com/t6AnPLMdmo — Ali (@Damnalii) September 11, 2022

hassan ali after seeing shadab dropping catches #PakVsSL pic.twitter.com/y8xbOJlDUt — cheekyglasses (@catto29) September 11, 2022

Shadab is the new Hassan Ali of Asia cup! September 11, 2022

