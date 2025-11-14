FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral

A fan at Eden Gardens created a viral moment during the Kolkata Test after shouting, “Bhai ki shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?” at Shubman Gill’s father. The unexpected question about Sara Tendulkar left his father smiling, and his light-hearted reply quickly spread across social media.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral
On the first day of the Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, an off-field incident garnered as much attention on social media as the cricket itself. A fan playfully posed a pointed question to Lakhwinder Singh, the father of India’s young Test captain, Shubman Gill.

The spectator approached Gill's father, who was seated in the stands with a child, and asked, “Uncle Ji, when are you arranging Gill Bhai's marriage? Are you planning to marry him off to Sara madam or not?” This humorous remark suggested that Gill should tie the knot with his rumored partner, Sara Tendulkar.

Lakhwinder Singh replied with composure, indicating that the decision rests with his son, thus avoiding any light-hearted commitment. This interaction highlights several elements: the friendly, engaging atmosphere of the Eden Gardens crowd; how off-field interactions (even humorous ones) become part of the overall experience; and how public figures like Gill often encounter inquiries that extend beyond their cricketing skills.

Watch the video here:

While the primary focus remains on the game, this incident provided a relatable moment. It showcased how the lives of athletes are closely monitored beyond their performances on the field, particularly by passionate fans.

In the midst of the fierce competition of Test cricket, a simple and cheeky question directed at a player’s father served as a reminder that fans have expectations not only for runs and wickets but also for moments of humor.

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 highlights

Jasprit Bumrah shone brightly as India took control against South Africa on Day 1 of the first Test in Kolkata. After choosing to bat, Temba Bavuma's South Africa was dismissed for a mere 159 runs by Shubman Gill's India. The standout performer was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved a five-wicket haul, demonstrating precisely why he holds the title of the world’s No. 1 bowler. At Stumps, India concluded the day at 37/1 in 20 overs, trailing South Africa by 122 runs. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, but KL Rahul and Washington Sundar managed to see out the day for the home side.

ALSO READ| 'There will be...': South Africa coach breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's 'bauna' taunt at Temba Bavuma on Day 1 of Kolkata Test

