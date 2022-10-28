'Severe penalty needs to be..': Brad Hogg shares pic of Pakistani batsman leaving crease early

Source: Twitter

The debate regarding non-striker batsmen leaving their crease early refuses to die down as former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has demanded 'severe penalty' after he shared a picture of Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr leaving his crease early.

The incident happened during a frantic finish between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on Thursday, which saw the African nation prevail by 1-run on the last ball.

Zimbabwe registered a massive upset as they pushed Babar Azam's side to the brink of elimination, but after the match, Hogg highlighted how one of the Pakistani players was caught flouting the rules, which have been a major talking point in the past weeks.

Ever since Deepti Sharma 'mankaded' England's Charlie Dean during a match between the Indian Women's cricket team and England, the issue became a huge talking point.

While various cricketers of past of present opined that the move remains against the 'spirit of cricket' even though it is considered legal now after being included as 'run out' as per ICC's new laws, many others including Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya have opined that it's the batsman's 'mistake' should they leave the crease early.

Hogg shared a picture of Mohammad Wasim Jr leaving his crease way early even before Brad Evans delivered the final ball of the innings, as Pakistan needed 3 runs off the final ball.

The veteran demanded a 'severe penalty' for the infringement.

Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!

"Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night! #ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022," wrote Hogg on Twitter.

This will only add further fuel to the fire as non-striker batsmen continue to flout the rules.