CRICKET

'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has tipped an ex-Gujarat Titans star to emerge as one of the most expensive buys at the IPL 2026 auction. Bangar’s prediction has sparked fresh buzz around the player’s market value and a potential bidding war among franchises.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has pinpointed several standout players likely to draw significant bids from franchises eager to fill crucial gaps in their teams as the IPL 2026 auction approaches. Among these players, South African veteran David Miller stands out as one of the most coveted names, with Bangar forecasting a heated competition among franchises. Miller's established track record as a reliable finisher continues to render him a prized asset in the T20 format, especially for teams that struggle to secure victories in the final overs.

Emphasizing the increasing need for seasoned players in high-stakes scenarios, Bangar suggests that the left-handed batsman could be one of the most expensive acquisitions at the auction.

During a discussion on JioHotstar, Bangar remarked, “David Miller will likely be among the top three most expensive players in this auction. Several teams need a player with his finishing ability — Gujarat Titans, for instance, would benefit from his experience, while Kolkata Knight Riders could target him too, especially with Andre Russell's retirement and a healthy purse at their disposal.”

In addition to Miller, Bangar also highlighted England's Jonny Bairstow, whose adaptability and availability could greatly boost his market appeal. Bairstow's capacity to perform as both a top-order batsman and a wicketkeeper makes him a compelling choice for franchises aiming to achieve balance and depth in their squads.

"Jonny Bairstow offers dual value as a wicketkeeper and a top-order batter. He has a proven pedigree and, since he's currently focused solely on T20 cricket, his full availability makes him an even stronger prospect. Teams like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders could be in the mix — Delhi need a top-order option after releasing Jake Fraser-McGurk, while KKR might also look at him given their limited choices beyond Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz." he added.

GT approaches the mini-auction with a budget of INR 12.90 cr and five positions to fill, along with the option for four overseas players. A moderate budget and several open slots often lead to tough decisions. For GT, this should instill a sense of discipline: make one significant purchase, then focus on smart value picks to round out the team without weakening the bench.

Also read| IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Also read| IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
