Setback for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR as new Rs 9.2 crore pick set to miss few IPL 2026 matches due to THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a potential setback ahead of IPL 2026 as their new Rs 9.2 crore signing is set to miss a few matches due to scheduling commitments, raising concerns over team balance and availability at the start of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as one of the top spenders in the IPL 2026 Auctions, boasting the largest budget of INR 64.3 crores. True to their reputation, KKR quickly made headlines by securing the two priciest players of the day. Cameron Green was acquired for a staggering INR 25.2 crores, while Matheesha Pathirana was snatched up by KKR after a fierce bidding war against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, ultimately costing them INR 18 crores. To wrap up their auction strategy, Kolkata Knight Riders also added Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman to their roster for INR 9.2 crores.

However, there is a minor hitch in this acquisition. Mustafizur Rahman will not be available for the entirety of this season. As reported by India Today, the left-arm pacer is set to miss matches from April 16 to 23 due to Bangladesh's scheduled tour to New Zealand for an ODI and T20I series, although the exact dates are still awaiting confirmation.

Despite this temporary setback, KKR is unlikely to be overly concerned. Mustafizur is expected to participate in the majority of the tournament. While he is a staple in the T20I squad, his role in ODIs is not as guaranteed. Therefore, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is anticipated to issue him a No Objection Certificate, allowing him to return to India for the T20Is while skipping the ODIs.

This auction marked a significant milestone for Mustafizur, as he has now become the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history, fetching ₹9.2 crores. Previously, the record was held by KKR players Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Litton Das.

In his IPL career, Mustafizur has participated in 60 matches, taking 65 wickets. He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals before joining KKR, bringing with him a wealth of IPL experience from these franchises.

