Setback for fans as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return to international cricket delayed due to THIS reason

India's eagerly awaited white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was expected to see the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is now likely to face delays due to political complications. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test and T20I formats, and they are currently only participating in ODI cricket. The duo is anticipated to don the national colors again in the forthcoming Bangladesh series, but it appears they will not take the field until October, when the Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

In fact, the Bangladesh-India series is poised to be rescheduled, thereby clarifying the timeline for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian team. Their last appearance for India was in March, when they secured victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Dubai, UAE.

Reports indicate that India's upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh, initially planned for August, is awaiting approval from the Indian government due to recent political tensions and diplomatic uncertainties between the two countries.

The tour consists of three ODIs and three T20Is and is part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the tour will not be canceled as it is included in the ICC's FTP, but it may be postponed to a later date that accommodates both boards.

The BCB has disclosed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already suggested a potential delay for India's tour of Bangladesh. However, no official announcement regarding the new dates has been made yet. This postponement means that fans may have to wait longer to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action for India.

Iftikhar Rahman, chairman of the BCB media committee, was quoted by AFP stating, "The tour is part of the FTP, so cancellation is not an option. However, it may be rescheduled to a mutually convenient time."

Nonetheless, the BCCI has yet to issue any official statement concerning the Bangladesh tour, but Indian media has speculated that the ongoing political tensions between the two nations are influencing the situation.

